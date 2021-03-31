Electricity tariff for all households to increase by 8.7% from Apr. to Jun. 2021

The electricity tariff will increase by an average of 8.7 per cent from April 1 to June 30.

This amounts to an increase of 1.77 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), compared with the previous quarter, according to SP Group.

Higher cost of fuel

For households, the electricity tariff, before GST, will increase from 20.76 to 22.55 cents per kWH.

This means the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$5.62, before GST.

According to SP Group, the increase is mainly due to higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies.

