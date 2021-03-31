Back

Electricity tariff for all households to increase by 8.7% from Apr. to Jun. 2021

Due to higher cost of fuel.

Jason Fan | March 31, 2021, 06:54 PM

The electricity tariff will increase by an average of 8.7 per cent from April 1 to June 30.

This amounts to an increase of 1.77 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), compared with the previous quarter, according to SP Group.

Higher cost of fuel

For households, the electricity tariff, before GST, will increase from 20.76 to 22.55 cents per kWH.

Image via SP Group.

This means the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$5.62, before GST.

Image via SP Group.

According to SP Group, the increase is mainly due to higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies.

Top image via Unsplash.

