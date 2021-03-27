Driver, 31, allegedly drives off suddenly after getting stopped on CTE, dragging officer along

A 31-year-old man was stopped at about 7:30am on Mar. 27 by the Traffic Police while driving along the Central Expressway (CTE), but allegedly drove off suddenly, dragging an officer along with his vehicle for some distance.

The Traffic Police officer suffered multiple injuries and was conveyed to hospital, where he is receiving treatment. He is in a stable condition, said the police in a statement.

On the same day at 1.10pm, the 31-year-old man was arrested for committing a rash act causing grievous hurt, traffic and drug-related offences.

Driver had been stopped for suspected traffic violations

He had been stopped before the Balestier Road exit for suspected traffic violations.

As a Traffic Police officer was conducting checks, the man allegedly drove off suddenly.

The car was subsequently found abandoned along Towner Road, and the man was arrested. Police investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on Monday (Mar. 29).

Persons convicted for rash act causing grievous hurt under Section 338(a) of the Penal Code shall be liable to imprisonment for up to four years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

The police advised road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations, as well as to abide by the directions of officers during enforcement checks.

"The Police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," the statement said.

