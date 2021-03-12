Woman allegedly receives fridge for free but says it’s ‘very small’, ends up flipping it for S$60

A woman whom we shall refer to as Tan, took to Facebook on Friday, Mar. 12, to express her frustration after she realised that a fridge she donated previously had been resold.

Tan shared the incident in a post on Facebook group called "(Singapore) give away/donate item FOC for those might need", which encourages donating items one no longer needs, instead of throwing them away.

Donated a fridge on Tuesday

Here's a rundown of what happened:

Tan had initially posted a photo on Tuesday, Mar. 9, of her fridge on the Facebook group with the intention of giving it away for free.

A woman whom we shall refer to as Liew responded and indicated her interest in receiving the fridge.

Thus, she decided to give the fridge to her.

"Very small"

According to Tan, Liew arranged for movers to collect the fridge. However, she did not hear from Liew after it had been collected.

Thus, Tan decided to send her a message to check if she had received it.

Liew allegedly replied, "Yes but very small anyway thanks".

Tan said that she felt hurt as the photo "clearly showed" that it was a two-door fridge and added that Liew did not ask for the dimensions of the fridge.

Further, as Liew had requested for the fridge, Tan had assumed that she needed it, as the items on the Facebook group are intended for those in need.

Donated fridge resold

Later, as Tan was scrolling through Facebook, she came across a photo of her fridge being listed for S$60 on another Facebook page.

To add insult to injury, Liew had allegedly used the original photo Tan took of the fridge in her listing.

She decided to confront Liew:

Liew explained that she needed to cover the cost of engaging the movers to collect the fridge from Tan.

She added that she is not working now and that it is a "headache to get rid of it".

Tan reiterated in both her post and to Liew that the fridge should have been given to someone who truly needed it.

She added:

"In the first place if you do not need it, do not queue for it. Now that you've paid for a movers to transport it & realize that you want to get rid of it so SOMEONE ELSE IN NEED will have to bear your movers fee for your own greediness. Just imagine, by right people may only need to pay $60 for example to transport the fridge from my place to their place. Now if someone wants the fridge from you, that person have to pay $60 on top of that $60 for the moving. How is it fair? If that's the case when I give away I should have also asked from you the delivery fees that I paid for a year ago when I bought the fridge?"

She also expressed regret for not giving the fridge to a friend who had asked for it the night before Liew collected the fridge.

At the end of her post, Tan emphasised the importance of only asking for what you need and not what you want.

That said, she also pointed out that most of the people she donated items to were "nice", and also "grateful, polite and funny".

Netizens react

In response to the post, many expressed their shock and disappointment:

One user suggested that the administrators of the group should take note of such incidents:

Another thanked Tan for donating her washing machine to them, and encouraged her to forgive Liew.

