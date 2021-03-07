Don Don Donki to open new outlet at Suntec City

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Japanese discount store Don Don Donki is set to open a new outlet at Suntec City.
Don Don Donki outlet opening at Suntec City
A member of Don Don Donki Facebook Group, Lily Wong, shared a photo of the storefront.
More photos were also shared on the page.
The stall will be located at Suntec City's West Wing, however, the exact opening date has not been revealed.
Anther outlet to open at Downtown East
Don Don Donki currently has eight outlets in Singapore:
- Orchard Central
- 100AM
- City Square Mall
- Square 2
- Clarke Quay Central
- JCube
- JEM
- Harbourfront Centre
Earlier this year, another outlet opening soon at Downtown East was spotted in January.
Top photos via Lily Wong on Facebook
