S'porean DJ Tenashar claims trial to 9 charges, including 6 counts of failing to go for urine test

She is now in remand.

Syahindah Ishak | March 04, 2021, 09:08 PM

Singaporean celebrity DJ Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, better known as DJ Tenashar, claimed trial to nine charges on March 3, 2021.

The charges

As reported by The Straits Times, the 35-year-old is facing these charges:

  • six counts of failing to report for a urine test to detect drug use

  • one count of leaving Singapore without a supervisory officer's approval

  • two counts of allegedly recording a video in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) office

When and how she committed the offences

Long had been jailed for 18 months in 2019 after pleading guilty to possession and consumption of drugs overseas.

She was released from prison that same year to serve a remission order. As part of the order, she was subjected to a two-year supervision.

She also had to stay out of trouble between May 29 and Nov. 25, 2019, according to ST.

But within that period, Long did not go for her mandatory urine tests between between July 22 and Sep. 16, 2019.

On July 16, 2019, she allegedly used the camera function of her laptop computer to illegally record a video in a CNB office at Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters.

She allegedly recorded the footage while standing in the corridor of the second floor office, reported ST. Two minutes later, she recorded another video.

In addition to those offences, Long allegedly left Singapore on July 4, 2019 without the approval of a supervision officer.

She returned to Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint three days later.

Claimed she was assaulted, abducted and kidnapped in JB

On the day she left Singapore (July 4, 2019), Long claimed that she was assaulted, abducted and robbed in Johor Bahru.

In response to Mothership‘S queries at that time, Long said that the incident took place at Berjaya Waterfront.

She explained that she was in a grey SUV with a group of four men, but could not remember how she was "kidnapped".

The robbers apparently took her identity card, credit cards, ATM card, wallet, purse, mobile phone, all her documents, and her passport.

She also claimed that they had used the knife to tear open her bag containing her laptop.

ST reported a few days later that Long was arrested in JB while she was there.

A Johor police source had told ST that her urine samples had also tested positive for drugs.

Long subsequently denied that she had taken any illegal drugs.

In response to Mothership‘S queries on July 12, 2019, Long said:

"That is a lie and I don't know what to do to prove my case. I haven't taken any illegal drugs."

Currently in remand

As reported by ST, Long is now in remand as the current trial continues.

She also has 10 other pending charges which will be dealt with at a later date.

For each count of failing to report for a urine test, Long can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to S$10,000.

Top images from Tenashar's Facebook page.

