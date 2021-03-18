Back

Tampines Town Council responds to high-rise littering of dirty diapers from HDB flat

Oh crap.

Siti Hawa | March 18, 2021, 03:06 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Tampines Town Council (TTC) has taken action following multiple complaints from a resident regarding high-rise littering of dirty diapers.

Since Jan. 2021, the resident had reported the incidents to TTC and and the National Environment Agency (NEA), and posted three Facebook posts regarding the matter.

High-rise littering

In his first Facebook post on Jan. 17, 2021, the resident took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share that soiled diapers were being thrown down from a unit in Tampines.

He added that it was "not the first time" and that previously, a bag of rubbish was thrown.

He subsequently reported the incident to TTC.

The resident attached a photo of what appears to be soiled diapers at the foot of a block of flats.

Photo via Patoy Leroi on Facebook

Just two days later, the resident shared more photos of soiled diapers being thrown and added that he had reported the incident to NEA for the second time.

Photo via Patoy Leroi on Facebook

"Back in action"

More recently on Mar. 16, the same person shared on the Facebook group that the culprit was "back in action" and attached more photos of soiled diapers on the floor.

Photo via Patoy Leroi on Facebook

According to the resident, this is in spite of notices being put up around the area by TTC and NEA to give a "stern" warning to the person responsible.

He expressed hopes that they will implement stricter measures to put an end to the “disgusting behaviour”.

Tampines Town Council's response

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for TTC said that following an investigation, a property officer found the unit where the litter was coming from and “engaged with the resident”.

The spokesperson added, “our officer has reminded the resident that high-rise littering is an offence. The town council will work with the resident to resolve the issue."

In addition, TTC has cleared the diapers and have put up door-to-door notices in the block to raise awareness of the issue.

TTC is also keeping NEA "in the loop" regarding this high-rise littering case.

First-time high-rise littering offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top photos via Patoy Leroi on Facebook

Visitors must pre-register for Popular warehouse sale happening from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2021

One hour of shopping.

March 18, 2021, 02:55 PM

All the responses to NUS student's 'I don't want to be woke' commentary, summarised

The public backlash against the commentary prompted replies from her instructor, & the university.

March 18, 2021, 02:39 PM

8 people shot dead in Atlanta, US, 6 victims Asian women, suspect in custody

Long's family helped the police to identify and track him down.

March 18, 2021, 02:12 PM

Bilahari Kausikan: Political systems don't determine countries' success at handling Covid-19

The Chinese Leninist system and the various types of Western democracies each have their own strengths and their own dysfunctionalities.

March 18, 2021, 01:52 PM

M'sian policeman saves girl, 16, attempting to jump off flyover

Several motorists had spotted the girl standing at the edge of the flyover and alerted the police.

March 18, 2021, 12:51 PM

MCCY contacts Indian composer to substantiate ownership claims he wrote 'We Can Achieve'

The Singapore government owns the rights to 'Count On Me Singapore'.

March 18, 2021, 12:08 PM

Face verification can soon be used to withdraw cash & check account balances at OCBC ATMs

No need for ATM cards anymore.

March 18, 2021, 12:05 PM

Homeless German man in Hougang surviving on welfare after he allegedly left wife & job

He used to be a director of a firm, drawing S$12,000 a month.

March 18, 2021, 12:01 PM

S$72.6 million of SingapoRediscovers vouchers used, out of total S$320 million distributed, as of Mar. 1, 2021

Around 1 in 4.

March 18, 2021, 11:17 AM

Teo Heng to open up rooms from Mar. 19 for customers to 'work, dine & chill', rates from S$4/hour

Hope to earn enough to pay rent and workers their salaries during this period.

March 18, 2021, 10:34 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.