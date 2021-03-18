Tampines Town Council responds to high-rise littering of dirty diapers from HDB flat

Tampines Town Council (TTC) has taken action following multiple complaints from a resident regarding high-rise littering of dirty diapers.

Since Jan. 2021, the resident had reported the incidents to TTC and and the National Environment Agency (NEA), and posted three Facebook posts regarding the matter.

High-rise littering

In his first Facebook post on Jan. 17, 2021, the resident took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share that soiled diapers were being thrown down from a unit in Tampines.

He added that it was "not the first time" and that previously, a bag of rubbish was thrown.

He subsequently reported the incident to TTC.

The resident attached a photo of what appears to be soiled diapers at the foot of a block of flats.

Just two days later, the resident shared more photos of soiled diapers being thrown and added that he had reported the incident to NEA for the second time.

"Back in action"

More recently on Mar. 16, the same person shared on the Facebook group that the culprit was "back in action" and attached more photos of soiled diapers on the floor.

According to the resident, this is in spite of notices being put up around the area by TTC and NEA to give a "stern" warning to the person responsible.

He expressed hopes that they will implement stricter measures to put an end to the “disgusting behaviour”.

Tampines Town Council's response

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for TTC said that following an investigation, a property officer found the unit where the litter was coming from and “engaged with the resident”.

The spokesperson added, “our officer has reminded the resident that high-rise littering is an offence. The town council will work with the resident to resolve the issue."

In addition, TTC has cleared the diapers and have put up door-to-door notices in the block to raise awareness of the issue.

TTC is also keeping NEA "in the loop" regarding this high-rise littering case.

First-time high-rise littering offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top photos via Patoy Leroi on Facebook