Dave Bautista in talks to play Bane in upcoming Batman project

Dave Bautista, the actor behind Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, may be playing classic Batman villain Bane in an upcoming movie.

May play Bane in a new movie or project

According to exclusive information provided to entertainment news site Giant Freakin Robot (GFR), the actor is in talks to play Bane.

This is in spite of the fact that he will not be appearing as Bane in the upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson - a claim which he debunked on Twitter in 2020.

Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Dfn6UGzzlb — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) July 31, 2020

GFR said that Warner Bros. may be creating a specific project for Bautista to play Bane, possibly after seeing how "committed" Bautista was to the role.

It remains unclear whether this would be another Batman sequel or a separate project, but it is likely that viewers will see Bautista take up the role in some form or another.

For now, some of Bautista's confirmed projects include Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and the highly-anticipated reboot of Dune.

New Batman movie to be released this year

The latest sequel in the Batman series sees Pattinson taking on the Batman mantle after actor Ben Affleck dropped out of the role last year.

Besides Pattison, the reboot features a star-studded line-up of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis, among others.

The Batman's release date is currently slated for October 2021, after being pushed back due to delays.

Top image via Guardians of the Galaxy and Batman's Facebook pages