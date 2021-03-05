Back

Video shows dog killed in Hougang hit-&-run running on busy road without leash

The dog's owner appealed for information on Facebook.

Andrew Koay | March 05, 2021, 05:16 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Dashcam footage of an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a dog has circulated on social media.

Posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the video appears to show circumstances similar to the Feb. 28 incident which took place at the Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green Road junction outside the Institute of Mental Health.

If this is indeed the same incident, the dog seen in the video died after it was hit by the car.

Warning: Footage may be distressing

In the video, a black dog that does not have a leash can be seen dashing out from the left of frame.

At first it runs along the pedestrian crossing but then darts into the flow of traffic.

Unfortunately, there it was met head-on by a what appears to be a dark maroon sedan.

GIF from dashcam footage of the dog being run over

The car drags the canine's body to one end of the junction and seems to drive off without stopping.

Other cars slowed down to drive around the dog, before two individuals can be seen running to attend to the fallen animal.

Hougang incident

In a plea on Facebook, the owner of the dog that died appealed for information regarding the hit-and-run.

"His ribs were crushed and pierced his lungs, which led to internal bleeding," wrote Pravin Raj.

"He died on the spot."

Related stories:

Top image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook

New MOH workgroup to improve health of ethnic minorities in S'pore starts with Malay community

MOH said that data suggests that "there may be cultural differences influencing lifestyles and health behaviours".

March 05, 2021, 05:21 PM

Japanese farmer harvests 'insanely epic' human-like carrot that looks unstoppable

10/10 superior carrot.

March 05, 2021, 05:20 PM

Clementi Polyclinic to be redeveloped & become more spacious at new site by 2027

Another 12 polyclinics are slated to open in Singapore by 2030.

March 05, 2021, 05:04 PM

New ‘common’ subsidy framework for B2 & C wards in S'pore hospitals from mid-2022

Under the common framework, B2 and C subsidies will maintain the same minimum and maximum range from 50 per cent to 80 per cent.

March 05, 2021, 04:50 PM

Public healthcare staff in S'pore to get 3-14% increase in base salaries within next 2 years

MOH will increase funding for salaries of staff in the community care sector as well.

March 05, 2021, 04:39 PM

Tiong Bahru eatery ordered to close for 10 days after diners 'verbalise auspicious sayings' during lo hei

March 05, 2021, 04:32 PM

Private patients in S'pore can have subsidised follow-up care at Specialist Outpatient Clinics from mid-2022

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong also talked about changing the basis of means-testing for acute impatient subsidies.

March 05, 2021, 04:07 PM

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 5, all imported

The latest update.

March 05, 2021, 03:38 PM

Govt looking at resale curbs & longer occupation period for prime location HDB flats

A delicate balancing act.

March 05, 2021, 03:34 PM

Over 350,000 S'pore residents have received 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose as of Mar. 4

Over 40,000 seniors aged 70 and above have received their first dose.

March 05, 2021, 03:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.