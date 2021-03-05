Video shows dog killed in Hougang hit-&-run running on busy road without leash

Dashcam footage of an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a dog has circulated on social media.

Posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the video appears to show circumstances similar to the Feb. 28 incident which took place at the Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green Road junction outside the Institute of Mental Health.

If this is indeed the same incident, the dog seen in the video died after it was hit by the car.

Warning: Footage may be distressing

In the video, a black dog that does not have a leash can be seen dashing out from the left of frame.

At first it runs along the pedestrian crossing but then darts into the flow of traffic.

Unfortunately, there it was met head-on by a what appears to be a dark maroon sedan.

The car drags the canine's body to one end of the junction and seems to drive off without stopping.

Other cars slowed down to drive around the dog, before two individuals can be seen running to attend to the fallen animal.

Hougang incident

In a plea on Facebook, the owner of the dog that died appealed for information regarding the hit-and-run.

"His ribs were crushed and pierced his lungs, which led to internal bleeding," wrote Pravin Raj.

"He died on the spot."

Related stories:

Top image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook