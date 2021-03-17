Back

Traffic Police chases & stops 2 cyclists for beating red light along Tanah Merah Coast Road

All road users must obey traffic rules, which are not merely suggestions.

Belmont Lay | March 17, 2021, 03:11 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A pair of cyclists were caught on camera beating a red light along Tanah Merah Coast Road -- only to be stopped a minute later by a Traffic Police on a motorcycle who chased after them.

A video of the incident was put up on Facebook on March 15.

The footage was shot from the camera attached to the bicycle of another cyclist trailing behind the traffic light-beating duo.

The footage of the duo beating the red light can be viewed from the 1-minute 17-second mark.

What video showed

The cyclist recording the footage stopped at the red light with another fellow cyclist.

The footage showed the two other cyclists riding ahead failing to form up behind the white line when the traffic lights were clearly red.

Death wish

Shortly after stopping, one of them was heard on audio talking about the duo who beat the traffic light: "They have a death wish."

The sound of a motorcycle pulling up, believed to be the Traffic Police, was also heard within a split second.

Another voice, believed to be the Traffic Police, then asked: "Do they belong to your group of friends?"

In response, a voice believed to be one of the cyclists, said: "We're trying to stop them but they just went off."

Cyclists and Traffic Police shoot the breeze

This was followed by some banter between the cyclists and the Traffic Police as they waited for the lights to turn green.

One of the cyclists then said, perhaps in response to the Traffic Police's motorcycle: "Nice bike man. 1,000cc?"

The same voice also asked if the motorcycle was "heavy".

Within seconds, the traffic light turned green and a Traffic Police could be seen accelerating from the next lane on the right and disappearing from the frame.

Chased cyclists

The sped-up portion of the video initially showed the aftermath of the Traffic Police catching up and puling over the two cyclists who beat the red light.

Tanah Merah Coast Road popular with cyclists

The dedicated 2m wide cycling lane on the left-most lane of Tanah Merah Coast Road spans about 10km.

It can cater to two cyclists riding abreast.

The bicycle lane is marked out in both directions on the road.

It opened to the public on April 22, 2017.

11 new dinosaur installations, including 3.9m-tall T-Rex, at Changi Airport Connector

Rawr.

March 17, 2021, 12:33 PM

8 kittens found sealed in parcel box left at Chai Chee HDB void deck, 1 dead

They were mewing softly, but someone heard their cries.

March 17, 2021, 12:28 PM

Childcare centre director among 3 S'porean women charged with cheating S$4,800 in subsidies

ECDA said that the childcare centre is no longer in operation.

March 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Flipper's S'pore has limited time souffle pancakes with Japanese strawberries & apples

Expensive, but still cheaper than a plane ticket to Japan.

March 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

Man, 38, arrested after allegedly using bamboo pole to steal bag in Bukit Batok house

Unsuccessful attempt.

March 17, 2021, 10:57 AM

NUS defends student 'cyber bullied' after writing commentary asking not to be cancelled

Discussions should be carried out 'in a civil and respectful manner', the Dean of FASS said.

March 17, 2021, 10:48 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 16, 2021

The total number of cases is 60,128 as of Mar. 16, 2021.

March 16, 2021, 11:10 PM

More thundery showers expected over S'pore for the rest of March 2021

Rain.

March 16, 2021, 10:57 PM

Ex-Grab driver on trial for attempted rape of drunk passenger, prosecution & defence argue over issue of consent

Section 90 of the Penal Code recognises that there are situations where a person is so intoxicated that they cannot give consent.

March 16, 2021, 08:42 PM

Wheelchair-bound man jailed 16 weeks for molesting 2 women at Lavender MRT station

He committed the offences on two separate occasions.

March 16, 2021, 08:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.