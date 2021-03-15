Popular Japanese app Crabhouse forced to change its name

A popular Japanese app has been forced to change its name after the powers that be deemed it too similar to another app making waves.
The apps in question? Crabhouse and Clubhouse.
Clubhouseの使い方が全然わからないのでCrabhouseを３日で作りました。— GAI🦀@ﾄﾗｲﾊﾞﾙﾃﾞｻﾞｲﾅｰ (@kamibukuro18) February 7, 2021
誰かがゲーム起動するとカニが増えます。たまにしゃべります。それだけカニ。#Crabhousehttps://t.co/M5UCi1Ky3S pic.twitter.com/qxZPsL4rv1
In a Feb. 7 tweet, a developer by the name of Gai, said that as he didn't know how to use Clubhouse, he decided to create Crabhouse; it was a three-day undertaking.
The app — which invites users into a digital room filled with crabs and gives users bite-sized information about different crustaceans — quickly gained traction.
Sora News 24 reported that it had garnered over 150,000 downloads, while reviews for the app have been overwhelmingly positive.
However, Crabhouse's rise was halted with Gai tweeting on Feb. 22 that his latest update to the app had been rejected.
【HELP！】— GAI🦀@ﾄﾗｲﾊﾞﾙﾃﾞｻﾞｲﾅｰ (@kamibukuro18) February 22, 2021
CrabhouseのアプデかけてたらappStoreからリジェクトされました！
理由が「名前が紛らわしい」です！
いやいやｗむしろまんま同じ名前のアプリもあるしすでにリリースしてあるのに紛らわしいもなにもｗ
というわけで、どうすれば覆せるか教えてください！エンジニアの皆様！#Crabhouse
The reason given to him? The name of his hit new app was confusing.
While the difference in the names aren't too subtle in English, Sora News explained that in Japanese katakana, the names were identical.
Initially Gai clamped down on his original name, and refused to let it go.
He eventually relented and changed the app's name after fearing user experience would suffer without proper updates.
If you happen to be able to access the Japanese Apple Appstore, you may now find it under the name Crabhome.
Top image from @Kouta2's Twitter account
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.