Sole Covid-19 community case on Mar. 11 is asymptomatic Indonesian domestic worker

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,070.

1 case in the community is domestic worker

One of the cases announced today is a case in the community.

Case 60818 is a 37-year-old female Indonesian national who is a foreign domestic worker. She arrived in Singapore on Jan. 20, and served her Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Feb. 3.

Her Covid-19 pre-departure test taken in Indonesia on Jan. 18 was negative, and her swab done on Feb. 2 during SHN was negative.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she was tested on Mar. 9 as part of MOH’s investigation into Case 60666, a 35-year-old female Indonesian foreign domestic worker who tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Mar. 4.

Case 60818 had attended the same Settling in Programme for domestic workers as Case 60666 on Feb. 4, although they were not close contacts. As an added precaution, MOH tested all of the domestic workers who had attended this programme.

Case 60818's test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Mar. 9. Her serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

However, MOH said that as they are unable to definitively confirm her date of infection, they will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

Based on MOH's epidemiological investigations, Cases 60666 and 60818 are likely to have been separately infected earlier and there is currently no evidence that the 2 cases are linked.

7 imported cases

Seven of the cases announced today are imported. They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Case 60807 is a Singaporean who returned from Qatar.

Case 60803 is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

Case 60816 is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Four imported cases are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, and Malaysia.

21 remain in hospitals

Amongst the 72 confirmed cases reported from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 35 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 28 have tested negative, and 9 serology test results are pending.

28 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,939 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

81 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 11.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 11:

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.