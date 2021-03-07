Back

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 7, all imported

Singapore has now reported 60,033 cases in total.

Andrew Koay | March 07, 2021, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Mar. 7).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,033.

There are no new locally-transmitted case in the community; all 13 cases are imported.

The imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 1: 12

Mar. 2: 8

Mar. 3: 23

Mar. 4: 19

Mar. 5: 9

Mar. 6: 13

Mar. 7: 13

Top image via Getty Images

