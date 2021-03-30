26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 30, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12 pm on Tuesday (Mar. 30).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,347.

All of the cases are imported. There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 24: 15

Mar. 25: 17

Mar. 26: 12

Mar. 27: 23

Mar. 28: 12

Mar. 29: 21

Mar. 30: 26

