Back

8 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 11, including 1 community case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | March 11, 2021, 03:40 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional eight cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Mar. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,070.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's preliminary investigations, the case is in the community.

There are no new cases in dormitories.

Seven of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 5: 9

Mar. 6: 13

Mar. 7: 13

Mar. 8: 13

Mar. 9: 6

Mar. 10: 10

Mar. 11: 8

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via chuttersnap on Unsplash.

Jin Yinji baffled by TikTok fame after helpers upload videos of her dancing

She still does not know how TikTok works.

March 11, 2021, 03:16 PM

Video of S'pore dog trainer kicking corgi twice for crossing her path while walking 10 dogs sparks backlash

NParks is looking into the case.

March 11, 2021, 02:49 PM

S$1 apple pie & chocolate pie at McDonald's from March 12 to 14

Happy Pi Day.

March 11, 2021, 02:43 PM

Container ships facing longer wait times at S'pore port due to surge in vessel calls & container volumes

However, Singapore still appears to be coping better than other ports in the world.

March 11, 2021, 02:23 PM

China trumpets popular narrative that 'the East is rising & the West is declining'

China has succeeded in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic is the common message.

March 11, 2021, 02:15 PM

Plant-based chicken thigh, certified as 'healthier choice', available at 11 restaurant brands in S'pore from Mar. 18

Chicken-thigh alternative that does not contain cholesterol, sugars, and trans-fat.

March 11, 2021, 01:55 PM

Syed Saddiq is serving SHN in S'pore, wants your local food recommendations

Some suggested food from Johor instead.

March 11, 2021, 01:48 PM

Japanese artist puts up 30 cat standees at Malay Heritage Centre open to public from Mar. 16

Called 'Paw-verbs', a play on 'proverbs'.

March 11, 2021, 01:09 PM

Man, 64, still searching for his wife who went missing during Japan's 2011 tsunami

He wishes to bring her home one day.

March 11, 2021, 01:02 PM

Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 2 children dashing across road in Tampines

Braked in time.

March 11, 2021, 12:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.