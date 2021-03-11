8 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 11, including 1 community case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional eight cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Mar. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,070.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's preliminary investigations, the case is in the community.

There are no new cases in dormitories.

Seven of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 5: 9

Mar. 6: 13

Mar. 7: 13

Mar. 8: 13

Mar. 9: 6

Mar. 10: 10

Mar. 11: 8

Top photo via chuttersnap on Unsplash.