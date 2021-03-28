Back

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 28, all imported

Update as of 12pm.

Fasiha Nazren | March 28, 2021, 03:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Mar. 28).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,300.

All of the cases are imported.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 22: 12

Mar. 23: 13

Mar. 24: 15

Mar. 25: 17

Mar. 26: 12

Mar. 27: 23

Mar. 28: 12

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

