23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 27, including 1 in community

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

Nigel Chua | March 27, 2021, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Mar. 27).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,288.

There is one new locally-transmitted case in the community, and no new cases in the dormitories.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 21: 12

Mar. 22: 12

Mar. 23: 13

Mar. 24: 15

Mar. 25: 17

Mar. 26: 12

Mar. 27: 23

