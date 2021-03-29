Back

21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 29, all imported

Total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore is now 60,321.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 29, 2021, 03:43 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12 pm on Monday (Mar. 29).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,321.

All of the cases are imported. There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 23: 13

Mar. 24: 15

Mar. 25: 17

Mar. 26: 12

Mar. 27: 23

Mar. 28: 12

Mar. 29: 21

Top image via JurongHealth Campus' Facebook page

