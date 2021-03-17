Back

9 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 17, all imported

Further updates tonight.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 17, 2021, 03:39 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Mar. 17).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,137.

All nine cases are imported. There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

All imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 11: 8

Mar. 12: 10

Mar. 13: 8

Mar. 14: 17

Mar. 15: 12

Mar. 16: 11

Mar. 17: 9

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin

11 new dinosaur installations, including 3.9m-tall T-Rex, at Changi Airport Connector

Rawr.

March 17, 2021, 12:33 PM

8 kittens found sealed in parcel box left at Chai Chee HDB void deck, 1 dead

They were mewing softly, but someone heard their cries.

March 17, 2021, 12:28 PM

Childcare centre director among 3 S'porean women charged with cheating S$4,800 in subsidies

ECDA said that the childcare centre is no longer in operation.

March 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Flipper's S'pore has limited time souffle pancakes with Japanese strawberries & apples

Expensive, but still cheaper than a plane ticket to Japan.

March 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

Man, 38, arrested after allegedly using bamboo pole to steal bag in Bukit Batok house

Unsuccessful attempt.

March 17, 2021, 10:57 AM

NUS defends student 'cyber bullied' after writing commentary asking not to be cancelled

Discussions should be carried out 'in a civil and respectful manner', the Dean of FASS said.

March 17, 2021, 10:48 AM

Traffic Police chases & stops 2 cyclists for beating red light along Tanah Merah Coast Road

All road users must obey traffic rules, which are not merely suggestions.

March 17, 2021, 03:11 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 16, 2021

The total number of cases is 60,128 as of Mar. 16, 2021.

March 16, 2021, 11:10 PM

More thundery showers expected over S'pore for the rest of March 2021

Rain.

March 16, 2021, 10:57 PM

Ex-Grab driver on trial for attempted rape of drunk passenger, prosecution & defence argue over issue of consent

Section 90 of the Penal Code recognises that there are situations where a person is so intoxicated that they cannot give consent.

March 16, 2021, 08:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.