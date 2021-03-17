Recovered Covid-19 cases in S'pore crosses 60,000 mark on Mar. 17, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 today (Mar. 17).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,137.

Imported cases

All of the cases announced today are imported.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the nine cases,

One is a Singaporean who returned from Indonesia.

One is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Nepal.

Seven are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom 3 are foreign domestic workers.

17 cases discharged from hospitals

17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,001 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

There are no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

87 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 17.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 17:

