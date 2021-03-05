Back

Imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 5 arrived from countries including South Africa, India & Indonesia

The full update.

Fasiha Nazren | March 05, 2021, 11:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 5).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,007.

Nine imported cases

All of the cases today are imported and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The imported cases arrived from several countries including Bangladesh, India, South Africa, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases.

13 discharged

13 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,870 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

91 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 5:

