Back

Letters in Compassvale sign keep getting rearranged, sign 'has had problems before'

Sengkang Town Council is working to ensure it's fixed, MP Raeesah Khan said.

Tanya Ong | March 02, 2021, 04:40 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The letters of a particular sign in Compassvale Cape, Sengkang have been rearranged quite a few times, it appears.

A photo of the sign recently being circulated online shows the sign spelling "VCMPASSOALE".

君莫笑/FB

In a Facebook post addressing the situation, Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan also shared another photo where 'Compassvale' was misspelled.

Raeesah Khan/FB

Town Council investigated matter

In her Facebook post, Raeesah Khan said that their team and the Town Council has investigated the matter.

This sign "has had problems before" and has also been fixed multiple times, she said. One of the main reasons why it gets damaged is because people lean on it, hence weakening the fixtures.

She added that the Town Council is working on a way to ensure that the signs are fixed.

"It will also take the cooperation of residents to ensure that our environment is well looked after and maintained, and avoid leaning on these letters or mixing them around should they come loose," Raeesah said.

She urged people to notify the Town Council if they notice anybody intentionally rearranging the letters, or if they see that the letters are coming loose.

Her post in full here:

Top photo via Raeesah Khan/FB.

Vietnam delivery man, 31, catches girl, 3, who fell 12 storeys, gets hailed a hero

The girl survived but suffered injuries.

March 02, 2021, 04:38 PM

20,000 heartland shops to be given help on going digital by end-March: Low Yen Ling

SMEs have also received programmes to boost their productivity.

March 02, 2021, 03:56 PM

8 new cases of Covid-19 reported in S'pore on Mar. 2, 2021, all imported

More details to be shared in the evening.

March 02, 2021, 03:44 PM

Chantalle Ng: Pressure to become next Ah Jie is 'quite huge' after starring in popular drama series

Ng still sees herself as a newcomer who has a long way to go.

March 02, 2021, 03:29 PM

Govt looking to further empower CRDTs against 'severe & continuing' nuisance in disputes: MinLaw

The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRTs) have teeth too — they can issue orders that lead to an offending neighbour getting kicked out of their own homes.

March 02, 2021, 02:50 PM

'I still cannot accept it': Stephen Chow left devastated by the death of Ng Man Tat

Chow and Ng formed an iconic comedic duo.

March 02, 2021, 02:37 PM

Stunning crimson sunrise at Pasir Ris Beach captured by award-winning nature photographer

Otherworldly.

March 02, 2021, 02:21 PM

Hotspot in Johor caused haze & burning smell in some parts of S'pore on March 2: NEA

Things are a little hazy.

March 02, 2021, 02:10 PM

'We are not returning to a pre-Covid world': Chan Chun Sing on building S'pore economy

Turn challenges into opportunities, he said.

March 02, 2021, 01:57 PM

1,700 flats surrendered to HDB in past 5 years due to various reasons, including divorce or break up

This was revealed by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann in Parliament on March 2.

March 02, 2021, 01:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.