Letters in Compassvale sign keep getting rearranged, sign 'has had problems before'

The letters of a particular sign in Compassvale Cape, Sengkang have been rearranged quite a few times, it appears.

A photo of the sign recently being circulated online shows the sign spelling "VCMPASSOALE".

In a Facebook post addressing the situation, Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan also shared another photo where 'Compassvale' was misspelled.

Town Council investigated matter

In her Facebook post, Raeesah Khan said that their team and the Town Council has investigated the matter.

This sign "has had problems before" and has also been fixed multiple times, she said. One of the main reasons why it gets damaged is because people lean on it, hence weakening the fixtures.

She added that the Town Council is working on a way to ensure that the signs are fixed.

"It will also take the cooperation of residents to ensure that our environment is well looked after and maintained, and avoid leaning on these letters or mixing them around should they come loose," Raeesah said.

She urged people to notify the Town Council if they notice anybody intentionally rearranging the letters, or if they see that the letters are coming loose.

Her post in full here:

Top photo via Raeesah Khan/FB.