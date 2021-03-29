Pastel-themed cafe near Paya Lebar serves Korean, Western, Thai & local fare under S$20

Clickafood (CAF) is a recently opened pastel-themed cafe located near Paya Lebar.

The cafe offers a variety of cuisines, namely Korean, Thai, Western and local fare, under one roof.

Here's a look at the cafe:

Menu

Diners can expect four main cuisines as well as beverages:

Korean Mama (Korean cuisine)

Thaitanium (Thai cuisine)

168 (Local)

Fig & Fiddle (Western)

Beverages

Here are some items on the menu:

Fish & Chips (S$12.90)

Nemo Burger (S$9.90)

Seoul Army Stew for two (S$19.90)

Jajangmyeon (S$9.90)

Korean Andong Jjimdak for two (S$19.90)

Pad Thai "Bomb" (S$12.90)

Beef Pepperoni Pizza (S$14.90)

Drinks such as Boba Milk Tea (S$3.90), Red Bean Lover (S$5.50) and Cappuccino (S$4.50) are also available.

View the full menu here.

Opened by Singaporean singer

CAF Clickafood is Singaporean singer and songwriter Hong Junyang's newest venture.

His other ventures include The Original Thai Boat Noodle Singapore and Machi Machi Singapore.

CAF Clickafood

Address: 339 Upper Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 534953

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily (last order at 8:30pm)

Reservations: 6970 5077

Top photos via CAF Clickafood