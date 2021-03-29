Back

Pastel-themed cafe near Paya Lebar serves Korean, Western, Thai & local fare under S$20

Pretty.

Siti Hawa | March 29, 2021, 05:37 PM

Clickafood (CAF) is a recently opened pastel-themed cafe located near Paya Lebar.

The cafe offers a variety of cuisines, namely Korean, Thai, Western and local fare, under one roof.

Here's a look at the cafe:

Photo via CAF Clickafood

Photo via CAF Clickafood

Photo via CAF Clickafood

Photo via CAF Clickafood

Photo via CAF Clickafood

Menu

Diners can expect four main cuisines as well as beverages:

  • Korean Mama (Korean cuisine)

  • Thaitanium (Thai cuisine)

  • 168 (Local)

  • Fig & Fiddle (Western)

  • Beverages

Here are some items on the menu:

  • Fish & Chips (S$12.90)

Photo via CAF Clickafood

  • Nemo Burger (S$9.90)

Photo via CAF Clickafood

  • Seoul Army Stew for two (S$19.90)

Photo via CAF Clickafood

  • Jajangmyeon (S$9.90)

Photo via CAF Clickafood

  • Korean Andong Jjimdak for two (S$19.90)

Photo via CAF Clickafood

  • Pad Thai "Bomb" (S$12.90)

Photo via CAF Clickafood

  • Beef Pepperoni Pizza (S$14.90)

Drinks such as Boba Milk Tea (S$3.90), Red Bean Lover (S$5.50) and Cappuccino (S$4.50) are also available.

Photo via CAF Clickafood

View the full menu here.

Opened by Singaporean singer

CAF Clickafood is Singaporean singer and songwriter Hong Junyang's newest venture.

His other ventures include The Original Thai Boat Noodle Singapore and Machi Machi Singapore.

CAF Clickafood

Address: 339 Upper Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 534953

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily (last order at 8:30pm)

Reservations: 6970 5077

 

Top photos via CAF Clickafood

