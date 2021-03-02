Revamped Choa Chu Kang library opening in second half of 2021, will feature lush greenery & art

After two years, Choa Chu Kang Public Library will reopen in the second half of this year with a revamped look and a host of new futuristic features.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) Sim Ann during MCI's Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Tuesday (March 2).

It has been shut for renovations since Jun. 10, 2019.

Designed with lush green theme

The Choa Chu Kang library is the first revamped public library that will be completed and reopened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's also the first of NLB's Libraries of the Future to be designed with a theme of sustainability.

The library will feature digital services that aim to promote an appreciation of natural landscapes and biodiversity.

It'll also incorporate augmented reality features for some of the books it will carry, allowing library users to interact with them with their mobile devices.

Ahead of the opening of the revamped library, Choa Chu Kang became home to the National Library Board's first book dispenser.

More details about the revamped Choa Chu Kang library will be shared later this year.

Top images courtesy of NLB.