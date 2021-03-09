Back

Man in China dresses up as woman to gain half-price entry into amusement park on International Women's Day

Good try.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 09, 2021, 01:00 PM

March 8 was International Women's Day.

Merchants cashed in on the event with a myriad of discounts exclusive to ladies around the world on this day, which men are not entitled to enjoy.

But that did not stop all men from trying.

One man in Xi'an, China, who really wanted the discount at the local amusement park, decided to give his best shot.

Man dressed up as a woman to get discount

The amusement park was running a half-priced ticket promotion for women, and so this man, about 1.8m tall, was spotted entering the queue pretending to be a woman.

via Weibo.

The man wore a wig and a long windbreaker and had even put on red lipstick.

In the video, the man confronted the ticketing staff in front of other patrons when he was stopped, shouting:

"Why am I not allowed in?"

"How do you prove that I'm not a woman? Who do you think you are?"

In a moment of anger, he accidentally pulled out the wig while trying to take off his cap.

via Weibo

Some onlookers in the video could not help feeling amused by the sight.

However, the man did successfully get a discount later.

Got the discount for agreeing to reenact the scenario

The amusement park admitted that the video circulated online was staged.

The man agreed to reenact what happened after he was stopped and the video was taken with his consent.

The amusement park explained that they wanted to use this video to remind members of the public that the International Women's Day promotion is solely for women.

To thank the man, the amusement park gave him the half-price deal.

Top image via Hua Shang Wang/Weibo

