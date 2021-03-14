Back

Chilli Api Catering suspended after 82 people affected by food poisoning outbreak

The company's food business operations will be suspended until further notice.

Julia Yeo | March 14, 2021, 11:28 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are investigating a food poisoning outbreak linked to Chilli Api Catering Pte Ltd between Mar. 10 and Mar. 12.

82 affected by food poisoning outbreak, 14 hospitalised

In a statement released on Sunday night (Mar. 14), MOH and SFA said that a total of 82 people were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by the catering company over three days.

14 of those affected have been hospitalised, and are in a stable condition.

Chilli Api Catering suspended until further notice

The SFA has issued a direction to suspend Chilli Api Catering's food business operations from Mar. 14 until further notice.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

SFA added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Members of public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets , but report them to SFA via their online feedback form with details.

Top image via Chilli Api Catering

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 14, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

March 14, 2021, 10:27 PM

Around 100,000 M'sians working in S'pore to be vaccinated as Johor aims to reopen borders

The Malaysia-Singapore borders have been closed since March 18, 2020.

March 14, 2021, 09:29 PM

Lone otter wanders around Kembangan MRT Station without EZ-Link card

It's possibly part of the Siglap otter family.

March 14, 2021, 07:42 PM

Elderly lady in Yishun seen selling tissue packets to car drivers & passersby at traffic junction

Residents said that she had already been selling tissue packets at the traffic junction for roughly a year.

March 14, 2021, 07:17 PM

2 men spent 28 hours running 200km around the perimeter of S'pore

Beast mode.

March 14, 2021, 05:04 PM

M'sian influencer Cathryn Li shares photo of suicide attempt on Instagram, deletes post shortly after

Oh no.

March 14, 2021, 04:38 PM

17 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 14, all imported cases

Further updates will be shared tonight.

March 14, 2021, 03:46 PM

PM Lee on how TraceTogether data was initially communicated: 'I think we made a mistake'

"We should have said so upfront".

March 14, 2021, 03:15 PM

S'pore & Australia planning to set up travel bubble in July, says Australian DPM

Under this plan, S'poreans who have been vaccinated will be able to travel to Australia without needing to undergo a two-week quarantine.

March 14, 2021, 01:12 PM

Man, 38, arrested for allegedly using other people's personal info 61 times to redeem reusable face masks

The penalty carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

March 14, 2021, 01:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.