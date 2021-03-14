Chilli Api Catering suspended after 82 people affected by food poisoning outbreak

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are investigating a food poisoning outbreak linked to Chilli Api Catering Pte Ltd between Mar. 10 and Mar. 12.

82 affected by food poisoning outbreak, 14 hospitalised

In a statement released on Sunday night (Mar. 14), MOH and SFA said that a total of 82 people were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by the catering company over three days.

14 of those affected have been hospitalised, and are in a stable condition.

Chilli Api Catering suspended until further notice

The SFA has issued a direction to suspend Chilli Api Catering's food business operations from Mar. 14 until further notice.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

SFA added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Members of public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets , but report them to SFA via their online feedback form with details.

Top image via Chilli Api Catering