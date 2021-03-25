Cheese fries back at KFC S'pore

Cheese fries have been made available at KFC once more on Mar. 25.

This comes eight days after the shortage was announced in mid-March , although some customers have reported that it had started as early as February.

KFC previously said that they were facing shipment issues for their cheese sauce, and were working with their suppliers to resolve the issue.

While the initial shortage was met with some amount of alarm, KFC's Facebook update on the cheese fries being back had only three shares after six hours.

Reactions were more slightly more enthusiastic on Instagram, though, with several users tagging their friends.

Top image via KFC's Facebook page and @natalie_gurl33 on Instagram