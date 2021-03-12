Tyrwhitt Rd cat bazaar will have adoption drive, cat-themed items for sale & more on Apr. 10 & 11, 2021

The Cats of the World Purrzaar (COTW) will be happening on April 10 to 11, 2021.

COTW is a yearly bazaar dedicated to cats and cat lovers in Singapore.

This year, COTW is partnering with Cat Welfare Society (CWS), and part of the proceeds from the bazaar will be donated to CWS in support of their causes.

There will also be a cat adoption house some cats can find their forever homes.

Held at the UltraSuperNew Gallery in Tyrwhitt Road, here's what you can expect:

1. Instagram Cats Exhibition

A staple at COTW, the exhibition will showcase photos of 30 Instagram cats.

Entries can be sent to [email protected] with the Instagram handle by Mar. 21 for shortlisting.

2. 10 cat-themed vendors

The bazaar will feature 10 vendors who will be selling their cat-themed designs and crafts.

These vendors include:

Momshoo

Momshoo is a mother-and-daughter crafting team that specialises in hand-sewing and knitting.

You can find handcrafted cat-themed items like pot holders, brooches and embroidered pouches.

Hang With Dora

Hang With Dora has handmade macramé products and wall weavings.

This includes cat hammocks which are made from recycled cotton rope that is tightly woven to ensure resistance against scratching and clawing.

Troops On Print

Troops On Print features motivational quotes and quirky illustrations of cat designs on products such as face masks, stickers and postcards.

Visitors can also get pets and family portraits done by Troops On Prints.

Cat Mama Shop

Cat Mama Shop is an online store by CWS.

It offers a wide range of kitty merchandise for cats and cat lovers including rugs, tote bags, cat beds and toys.

StuffSusieMade

Crochet artist Susie Lo makes cat-themed plushies made out of yarn.

Some designs include cat cupcakes, kitten donuts and other yarn-made plushies.

3. Cat-themed workshops

There will also be workshops for visitors to participate over the two days.

Participants can sign up for the workshops here.

Blockprinting Workshop

Organised by Eat to Draw, you can learn how to carve rubber stamps and make prints at the blockprinting workshop.

Through this workshop, participants will be making a cute cat stamp.

All materials will be included in the workshop and participants will get to bring back their hand-carved stamps and artworks.

When: April 10 and 11, 1pm to 2:30pm

Fee: S$45, with 10 per cent of proceeds donated to the CWS.

Cat Coaster Woodcraft Workshop

Organised by Studio Mu Yu, participants will be making a cat-shaped coaster.

Participants will learn the importance of the direction of wood grain and learn about the right kind of staining to use for the coaster.

When: April 10, 3pm to 4:30pm

Fee: S$40, 10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to the CWS.

Cats of the World Purrzaar

Address: UltraSuperNew Gallery, 168 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207572

Dates: April 10 to 11, 11am to 7pm

Entry is free with prior registration at this link.

Top image from Hang with Dora, Studio Mu Yu and StuffSusieMade.