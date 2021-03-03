Back

S’pore-based app shows you all the 1-for-1 deals & promos your credit cards offer so you’ll never miss a deal again

A godsend for the absent-minded, but deal-loving people.

| Julia Yeo | Sponsored | March 03, 2021, 06:03 PM

Like many people, I love a good deal.

From $1 deals in supermarkets to hundreds of dollars’ worth of promotions online, discounts make you feel like you’ve won something.

However, keeping track of the promotions, discounts and cashback deals you’re eligible for isn’t that easy.

If you’ve got more than one credit card, each of them could offer relatively different deals.

For example, a “dining” card could have no merit at all when used to pay for groceries at a supermarket, but offer amazing 1-for-1 deals at a number of restaurants.

On the other hand, using a general “cashback” card may pale in comparison to 1-for-1 dining deals, but could help you gradually rack up a sizeable amount of discounts over time when you regularly use it to pay for your daily expenses and online shopping.

Organising and keeping track of all the deals available can be a challenge -- knowing which one to use at each occasion can be a huge hassle to remember.

Not if you use CardsPal.

A secretary in your pocket

For deal-loving folks with multiple cards out there, this could be your best friend.

More than a credit card organiser, CardsPal can automatically filter the card promotions you’re eligible for in multiple categories, just by adding the cards you own (no card details required).

Deals for debit cards, PAssion Card, NTUC cards, GrabPay, YouTrip, TransferWise and more are included as well.

Cashback calculator

One feature on the app is a cashback calculator that can let you check out the cashback benefits that you’re eligible for on certain platforms, based on the cards you own.

For those who regularly shop online, this is quite a godsend.

For instance, if you’ve got an item on Shopee worth S$50 that you’re planning to buy, all you have to do is key in the amount you’re spending on under the Shopee tab.

Within seconds, the app shows you how much cashback you’re eligible for under the various cards you own.

CardsPal is also currently taking suggestions for more merchants that users would like to see on the app.

Additionally, the app shows you the best cashback card in the market that you may not have, which you could sign up for if you’re interested.

The app also lists a wide range of more than 1,700 merchants covering categories such as dining, retail and entertainment, with more than 5,000 deals and promotions to choose from.

The categorised deals allow you to sort the promotions by your interests:

  • Online

  • Travel

  • Dining

  • Lifestyle

  • Leisure

  • Retail

  • Transport

  • Wellness

By enabling your location, the app also sieves out deals close to you.

Personally, the 1-for-1 tab is a great time saver for me to see what promotions are currently available for me.

Under the tab, I can find all sorts of deals available, from 1-for-1 buffets at Triple Three to tickets to popular attractions, such as Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Additionally, by toggling the “Show deals for me” switch, I can check out the promotions that are relevant to the cards that I already own.

For beginners new to the world of credit or debit cards who need some guidance, CardsPal also has a comparison function that allows you to weigh the benefits between two cards.

Fancy a card and wish to apply for it immediately? Card application can be done through the CardsPal app too.

To sign up for an account on CardsPal, you just need to key in your mobile number and email address. No personal details or credit card number required.

Watch this to learn more about how CardsPal works:

You can download CardsPal for free on Apple App Store or Google Play here.

The writer of this CardsPal article no longer has to waste brain power trying to remember which card she needs to use for the best cashback benefits.

Top image via CardsPal

