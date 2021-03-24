British national arrested in Japan for throwing bento boxes into public mailboxes

A British citizen was arrested in the city of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture for throwing his finished bento boxes into public mailboxes.

According to Sora News, 37-year-old Anthony Tanaka was in violation of Japan’s Waste Management Law, which, among other things, prohibits the illegal dumping of personal trash.

Allegedly dumped empty bento boxes

Tanaka had allegedly tossed an empty takeout bento container, chopsticks, and an empty plastic drink bottle into the city hall's street mailbox around 2.20pm on Monday (Mar. 22).

According to Mainichi, he was arrested on the spot.

The Tokyo Reporter reported that upon his arrest, Tanaka has denied the allegations.

He told the police that he'd thought it was a garbage can.

Police investigating other incidents

From Dec. 24, 2020 to Mar. 17, 2021, postal workers found trash dumped into mailboxes in Kamakura seven times, with three of the incidents occurring at the same mailbox Tanaka had been arrested at.

Mainichi reported that more than 150 items of mail have been "confirmed soiled or stained by food as a result".

According to Sora News, violation of Japan's Waste Management Law carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 yen (S$6192).

Top image via Pakutaso and Getty Images