Back

BreadTalk S'pore launches baby pink bakes with rose, sakura & strawberry flavours

Mostly strawberry.

Mandy How | March 16, 2021, 01:49 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nine new bakes have launched at BreadTalk as part of the bakery chain's spring collection.

Wearing shades of pastel pinks, the items range from whole cakes to buns.

They are available at all BreadTalk outlets and online till Apr. 18.

Collection highlights

Rolling in Pink (S$8.80) is a swiss roll of pink angel cake with strawberry jam and butter cream.

Photo via BreadTalk

Inspired by the traditional Japanese favourite melonpan, the Melon Blush (S$1.90) comes with strawberry milk filling and a layer of crispy strawberry crust.

Photo via BreadTalk

Next, the Strawberry Blush ($2.80) is a variation of the bakery's Smart Aleck, a stick of sweet Danish bun with strawberries and strawberry custard cream.

Photo via BreadTalk

Sakura Anpan (S$2) is another sweet bun, combining the flavours of red bean paste and salted sakura cherry blossoms.

Photo via BreadTalk

For celebrations, Party Pink (S$44.80) is a whole cake with alternating layers of pink vanilla chiffon cake, raspberry rose coulis, and strawberry white chocolate cream.

The creation is topped with strawberries, blueberries, and rosemary.

Photo via BreadTalk

Other items include the Strawberry Light Cheesecake (S$12.80), Strawberry Donut (S$2.30), and Rose Butter Cookies (S$12.80).

Top image via BreadTalk.

Felicia Chin shares interesting tidbits of her 5-year relationship with Jeffrey Xu

Xu's father flew from China to ask Chin when she and Xu will get married and have children.

March 16, 2021, 12:27 PM

Long Beach King in Kallang to close down after 36 years

Gone.

March 16, 2021, 12:10 PM

Wild Wild Wet S'pore to become month-long Songkran with electronic dance music, water gun battles

Wet.

March 16, 2021, 11:48 AM

All-in-one home insurance from as low as $3.90 a month covers you from fire, accidents to pests infestation at home

Home insurance is more than just a fire insurance.

March 16, 2021, 11:46 AM

Contactless detection of TraceTogether token & app in selected venues from Apr. 19

Simplified check-in soon.

March 16, 2021, 11:08 AM

Crave S'pore launching Thai-inspired Nasi Lemak with basil chicken, green curry & more

Plus Thai pearl milk tea.

March 16, 2021, 10:15 AM

More revelations surface in case of South Korean girl left to starve by 'mum'

DNA tests revealed that Seok, the 'grandmother', was actually the biological mother.

March 16, 2021, 09:54 AM

Massive bungalow built in 1938 in heart of Orchard left to rot, now likely worth S$500 million

Caught in a 40-year legal battle.

March 16, 2021, 04:25 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 15, 2021

The total number of cases is 60,117 as of Mar. 15, 2021.

March 15, 2021, 11:00 PM

American TV host says 'woke competition' & conspiracy theories are why US lost to China

He said Americans are "a silly people".

March 15, 2021, 09:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.