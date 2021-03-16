BreadTalk S'pore launches baby pink bakes with rose, sakura & strawberry flavours

Nine new bakes have launched at BreadTalk as part of the bakery chain's spring collection.

Wearing shades of pastel pinks, the items range from whole cakes to buns.

They are available at all BreadTalk outlets and online till Apr. 18.

Collection highlights

Rolling in Pink (S$8.80) is a swiss roll of pink angel cake with strawberry jam and butter cream.

Inspired by the traditional Japanese favourite melonpan, the Melon Blush (S$1.90) comes with strawberry milk filling and a layer of crispy strawberry crust.

Next, the Strawberry Blush ($2.80) is a variation of the bakery's Smart Aleck, a stick of sweet Danish bun with strawberries and strawberry custard cream.

Sakura Anpan (S$2) is another sweet bun, combining the flavours of red bean paste and salted sakura cherry blossoms.

For celebrations, Party Pink (S$44.80) is a whole cake with alternating layers of pink vanilla chiffon cake, raspberry rose coulis, and strawberry white chocolate cream.

The creation is topped with strawberries, blueberries, and rosemary.

Other items include the Strawberry Light Cheesecake (S$12.80), Strawberry Donut (S$2.30), and Rose Butter Cookies (S$12.80).

Top image via BreadTalk.