Paya Lebar eatery serves humongous chicken cutlet with pasta for S$9.20

Attap House is an eatery chain in Singapore that sells relatively affordable local food.

One that is especially value for money, it seems, is this hearty plate of chicken cutlet with a side of pasta and coleslaw.

Just marvel at this humongous chicken cutlet, as photographed by one Cindy Angelique Chia at Attap House's Paya Lebar Quarter outlet:

According to Chia, each set costs S$9.20.

One can also get the large chicken cutlet served with fried rice.

Attap House also has other mains and all-day breakfast.

Kaya toast

Beef hor fun

Signature satay mee hoon

Ham and cheese egg roll

Hainanese pork chop rice

You can find these at Attap House's outlets:

Marina Square

PLQ Mall

Asia Square

Metropolis

Mapletree Business City

Galaxis

Robinson Point

Top image from Cindy Angelique Chia's Facebook post.