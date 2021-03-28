Back

Paya Lebar eatery serves humongous chicken cutlet with pasta for S$9.20

Yuuuge.

Fasiha Nazren | March 28, 2021, 10:48 PM

Attap House is an eatery chain in Singapore that sells relatively affordable local food.

One that is especially value for money, it seems, is this hearty plate of chicken cutlet with a side of pasta and coleslaw.

Just marvel at this humongous chicken cutlet, as photographed by one Cindy Angelique Chia at Attap House's Paya Lebar Quarter outlet:

Photo from Cindy Angelique Chia's Facebook post.

Photo from Cindy Angelique Chia's Facebook post.

According to Chia, each set costs S$9.20.

One can also get the large chicken cutlet served with fried rice.

Attap House also has other mains and all-day breakfast.

Kaya toast

Photo from Attap House's Facebook page.

Beef hor fun

Photo from Attap House's Facebook page.

Signature satay mee hoon

Photo from Attap House's Facebook page.

Ham and cheese egg roll

Photo from Attap House's Facebook page.

Hainanese pork chop rice

Photo from Attap House's Facebook page.

You can find these at Attap House's outlets:

  • Marina Square

  • PLQ Mall

  • Asia Square

  • Metropolis

  • Mapletree Business City

  • Galaxis

  • Robinson Point

Top image from Cindy Angelique Chia's Facebook post.

