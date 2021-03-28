Paya Lebar eatery serves humongous chicken cutlet with pasta for S$9.20

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Attap House is an eatery chain in Singapore that sells relatively affordable local food.
One that is especially value for money, it seems, is this hearty plate of chicken cutlet with a side of pasta and coleslaw.
Just marvel at this humongous chicken cutlet, as photographed by one Cindy Angelique Chia at Attap House's Paya Lebar Quarter outlet:
According to Chia, each set costs S$9.20.
One can also get the large chicken cutlet served with fried rice.
Attap House also has other mains and all-day breakfast.
Kaya toast
Beef hor fun
Signature satay mee hoon
Ham and cheese egg roll
Hainanese pork chop rice
You can find these at Attap House's outlets:
- Marina Square
- PLQ Mall
- Asia Square
- Metropolis
- Mapletree Business City
- Galaxis
- Robinson Point
Top image from Cindy Angelique Chia's Facebook post.
