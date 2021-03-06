Make your next staycation the best one yet at these 5 hotels

It’s been little more than a year since Covid-19 struck and halted most forms of international leisure travel.

Since then, staycations have more or less become our new way of kicking back and relaxing, far away from the doldrums of daily life.

If you’re tired of doing the same old things at every staycation getaway, here’s how you can make your next staycation a little more special with these hotel packages by Traveloka.

1) Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa

Nestled next to Siloso Beach and within easy reach of the city, Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa is an ideal getaway for both families and sun-seeking individuals.

As the only beachfront resort in Singapore, you’ll be able to feel like you’re on an overseas island here, with breathtaking views of tropical scenery, pools, sea or landscaped gardens abound.

Besides direct access to Siloso Beach, guests can also enjoy water sports activities provided by the resort at the private beach.

There are also a wide array of kids facilities including three animal-themed water slides, children’s pool, indoor playground and outdoor playground, where children can slide down two of the longest slides on Sentosa island.

From just S$350 per package, choose between a one night’s stay at the:

Deluxe Sea View room with Breakfast or

Deluxe Pool View room with Breakfast

Slightly more extravagant packages are also available from S$452, which includes the following perks:

One night’s stay in the Deluxe Sea View Room or Deluxe Pool View Room

Breakfast for two

S$120 Silver Shell Cafe Credits

2) Hotel Nuve Heritage

Located just a stone’s throw away from Bugis and City Hall MRT, Hotel NuVe Heritage is a boutique hotel nestled at Purvis Street.

At this six-storey heritage shophouse, take comfort in a myriad of relaxing and rejuvenating hotel features such as complimentary gourmet mini-bars, in-room coffee machines and massage showers.

From just S$104, you’ll be able to enjoy a one night’s stay at a posh (but not pretentious) room, along with free breakfast for people who book with their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

3) Marina Bay Sands

Home to the world’s largest rooftop Infinity Pool as well as a wide range of dining, shopping and entertainment options, Marina Bay Sands is arguably one of Singapore’s most iconic hotels.

From a starting price of S$504, Traveloka is currently offering a Sands Weekday Supersaver staycation package which includes the following perks:

Two nights stay at Deluxe City View (Upgraded from Deluxe Lower Floor)

Daily breakfast for two or three persons (valid at RISE, Spago and In-Room Dining)

Complimentary valet parking/self-parking (one car per room)

One-time access to Sampan ride and Digital Light Canvas for two or three persons (Redemption of tickets at Hotel Concierge Tower 1)

S$50 nett dining credit per stay (valid at LAVO)

Alternatively, you can also opt for the Sands ReDiscover Staycation, which includes the following perks:

Two nights stay at Deluxe Garden View (Upgraded from Deluxe Lower Floor)

Daily breakfast for two or three persons (valid at RISE, Spago and In-Room Dining)

Complimentary valet parking/self-parking (1 car per room)

S$100 nett dining credit per stay (valid at Blacktap, Yardbird and Bread Street Kitchen)

4) Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Situated just above Mandarin Gallery, Mandarin Orchard Singapore is a great staycation location for those looking to wine, dine and explore our island’s shopping and entertainment district. ​

With 1,077 guest rooms and suites, the hotel also boasts stunning views of Singapore’s skyline, along with bespoke amenities, meeting facilities, and an exciting lineup of award-winning restaurants.

[Traveloka Exclusive] Guests who book an Escape to Orchard package for stay until Jun. 30 will be able to enjoy the following perks from S$265 nett:

Exclusive Free Upgrade to Premier Room

Exclusive Access to Club Lounge with Club Benefits for two (which includes afternoon tea, evening cocktail and breakfast)

Picnic Basket for two guests

ArtJam session for two guests

From now until Mar. 14, Mandarin Orchard Singapore will also throw in an additional 10 per cent discount for bookings on all eligible packages.

This means that the price of the Escape to Orchard staycation package will only start from S$235 nett for a limited time.

Alternatively, one can also purchase the exclusive #RediscoversOrchard Package from S$275 nett, which comes with the following perks:

One night stay in the Superior Deluxe Room

Breakfast for two guests

S$80 Dining Credit at Chatterbox

Do note that prices may be subject to change.

5) The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Built in 1928, the Fullerton Hotel Singapore was gazetted as a National monument in December 2015.

Now, the 400-room heritage landmark is home to a bevvy of restaurants, bars, meeting rooms and more.

Traveloka is currently offering a Luxury Escape staycation package at the Premier Courtyard Room from S$344 nett, with the following inclusions:

Complimentary daily breakfast for the family, up to two adults and two children (below 12 years old)

S$80 nett dining credit per stay for redemption at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore’s dining outlets, in-room dining, minibar and alcoholic beverages

Complimentary room upgrade for Premier Courtyard room for departure during Monday to Thursday, Public holiday and eve of the public holiday exclusive (subject to availability)

Complimentary late check-out at 6pm for departure during Monday to Thursday, Public holiday and eve of the public holiday exclusive

Complimentary parking

Do note that the dining credit is not applicable for Afternoon tea at The Courtyard and The Landing Point, Jade Dim Sum Lunch on weekends and Public Holiday, Jade Set Lunch Menu and all special festive menus.

You can also search “2 nights” on Traveloka to book a two-night stay at the Premier Courtyard room from only S$459 nett.

Alternatively, there will be a 38 per cent discount on the Straits Club Courtyard room, with prices starting from only S$452 nett, along with the following privileges:

Round-the-clock personalised service

Complimentary daily Chandon breakfast

Afternoon tea

Evening canapés

Cocktails in a dedicated lounge

Blackout dates apply and prices may be subject to change.

