Beef Bro S'pore selling Ramly burger & Nutella burger from S$5, with free islandwide delivery

Ramadan (fasting month) is a few weeks away but unfortunately, the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar won't be happening this year.

Fret not, there's some good news for those eager to satisfy your Ramly Burger cravings this fasting month.

Beef Bro and Ramly Burger collaboration

Local eatery Beef Bro has collaborated with Ramly Burger for a Ramadan special.

You will be able to purchase the three beloved Ramly burgers — chicken, beef and fish

The chicken burger is selling for S$5, while the other two are going for S$6 each.

But you can get the three burgers together for only S$10.

Nutella burger

The collaboration has also offers a new item on the menu: The Burger Nutella Beef Bro, which is selling for S$5.

According to Beef Bro's website, the Nutella burger is made out of nicely toasted butter buns with Nutella spread, whipped cream and crispy rice puffs.

You can also choose to add some cheese for a "choco banana experience".

Available in stores and for delivery

All of the burgers are currently available in Beef Bro stores.

Beef Bro currently has three stores in Singapore:

Northpoint City

Century Square

Vivo City

The burgers are also available for delivery, with no delivery fee islandwide.

Top images from Beef Bro/FB.