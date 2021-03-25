Back

17 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 25, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

Lean Jinghui | March 25, 2021, 03:45 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Mar. 25).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,253.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 19: 15

Mar. 20: 17

Mar. 21: 12

Mar. 22: 12

Mar. 23: 13

Mar. 24: 15

Mar. 25: 17

Top image by Hugh Llewelyn via Flickr

