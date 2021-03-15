Back

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 15, all imported

Further updates will be shared tonight.

Lean Jinghui | March 15, 2021, 04:28 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Mar. 15).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,117.

All 12 are imported cases. There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

All imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 9: 6

Mar. 10: 10

Mar. 11: 8

Mar. 12: 10

Mar. 13: 8

Mar. 14: 17

Mar. 15: 12

Top image via Zheng Zhang Xin

