Admiralty Wet Market to cease operations on Mar. 15 & return to Woodlands Avenue 6

Moving back to its original site.

Syahindah Ishak | March 14, 2021, 11:31 AM

On March 15, 2021, Admiralty Wet Market will cease operations at its temporary site at 1 Woodlands Drive 63.

A notice outside the market stated that it will return to its original site at 678A Woodlands Avenue 6 "by mid-March".

Photo by Nigel Chua.

The original site was temporarily closed for renovation.

Reopening between March 16 and 17

Meanwhile, a notice placed on the original site said that the market is scheduled to reopen there between March 16 and 17.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

The market will be operating outside Admiralty MRT Station, beside Admiralty Place.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Renovated site is allegedly smaller

A Facebook post by one Katherine Tan claimed that the space allocated to the market at the renovated site is smaller than its current size.

Here's how the market currently looks like at its temporary site:

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Some stall holders no longer operating their stalls

Tan also claimed that some stall holders will no longer be operating their stalls, because of limited space and high rental costs of the renovated site.

Tan urged the relevant authorities to review the current situation and assist the stallholders who may be affected by the relocation.

You can read her full post here.

Mothership has reached out to HDB for comments.

Top images by Nigel Chua.

