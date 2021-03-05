S$9.80 acai & smoothie bowls at Beach Rd come with unlimited toppings

Cornercove, a cafe specialising in customisable acai bowls, is located in City Gate, at Beach Road.
It offers acai bowls with unlimited toppings at fixed prices, starting from S$9.80.
Choose the size of your bowl
Customers can choose from two sizes, which cost either S$9.80 or S$14.80.
Pick any combination of bases
A variety of bases are available, ranging from Matcha to Strawberry Chocolate Protein and Acai.
You can pick more than one base.
Choose your toppings
Customers can then opt from a wide variety of toppings such as:
- peanut, almond and cashew butters
- fruits such as papaya, strawberry, banana, pineapple and apple
- cocoa nibs
- pumpkin seeds
- goji berries
- mulberries
- coconut flakes
- almond flakes
- espresso powder
- matcha powder
One of the cafe's selling point is that the toppings are unlimited.
Coffee and juices
Besides acai bowls, the cafe also serves coffee and cold-pressed juices.
Cornercove
Address: 371 Beach Rd, #B1-48, Singapore 199597
Opening Hours: 11am to 8pm, daily
Top photos via Cornercove
