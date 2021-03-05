Back

S$9.80 acai & smoothie bowls at Beach Rd come with unlimited toppings

Nice.

Siti Hawa | March 05, 2021, 07:23 PM

Cornercove, a cafe specialising in customisable acai bowls, is located in City Gate, at Beach Road.

Photo via @doggaebi on Instagram

It offers acai bowls with unlimited toppings at fixed prices, starting from S$9.80.

Choose the size of your bowl 

Customers can choose from two sizes, which cost either S$9.80 or S$14.80.

Pick any combination of bases

A variety of bases are available, ranging from Matcha to Strawberry Chocolate Protein and Acai.

You can pick more than one base.

Photo via Cornercove

Photo via @doggaebi on Instagram

Choose your toppings

Customers can then opt from a wide variety of toppings such as:

  • peanut, almond and cashew butters

  • fruits such as papaya, strawberry, banana, pineapple and apple

  • cocoa nibs

  • pumpkin seeds

  • goji berries

  • mulberries

  • coconut flakes

  • almond flakes

  • espresso powder

  • matcha powder

One of the cafe's selling point is that the toppings are unlimited.

Photo via @cornercove on Instagram

Coffee and juices

Besides acai bowls, the cafe also serves coffee and cold-pressed juices.

Cornercove

Address: 371 Beach Rd, #B1-48, Singapore 199597

Opening Hours: 11am to 8pm, daily

Top photos via Cornercove

