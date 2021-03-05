S$9.80 acai & smoothie bowls at Beach Rd come with unlimited toppings

Cornercove, a cafe specialising in customisable acai bowls, is located in City Gate, at Beach Road.

It offers acai bowls with unlimited toppings at fixed prices, starting from S$9.80.

Choose the size of your bowl

Customers can choose from two sizes, which cost either S$9.80 or S$14.80.

Pick any combination of bases

A variety of bases are available, ranging from Matcha to Strawberry Chocolate Protein and Acai.

You can pick more than one base.

Choose your toppings

Customers can then opt from a wide variety of toppings such as:

peanut, almond and cashew butters

fruits such as papaya, strawberry, banana, pineapple and apple

cocoa nibs

pumpkin seeds

goji berries

mulberries

coconut flakes

almond flakes

espresso powder

matcha powder

One of the cafe's selling point is that the toppings are unlimited.

Coffee and juices

Besides acai bowls, the cafe also serves coffee and cold-pressed juices.

Cornercove

Address: 371 Beach Rd, #B1-48, Singapore 199597

Opening Hours: 11am to 8pm, daily

Top photos via Cornercove