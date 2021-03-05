4,500 new jobs & skills opportunities to be created for S'poreans by end-2021: Masagos

Around 4,500 jobs and skills opportunities will be created for Singaporeans by the end of this year, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli announced on Friday, Mar. 5.

These opportunities will be found in the social service and early childhood sectors, as well as within the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and its related agencies, he said at the ministry's Committee of Supply (COS) Debate.

New jobs for persons with disabilities

In response to Members of Parliament (MPs) Melvin Yong and Seah Kian Peng, who asked for an update on the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG), and how MSF is creating more jobs, especially in the social service sector, Masagos said over 7,500 Singaporeans have benefited from CRG to date.

The initiative provides temporary financial relief to lower-to-middle-income workers impacted by the pandemic, as they look for new jobs or upskill opportunities to prepare for career changes, he added.

And MSF has supported the efforts of the National Jobs Council by working towards the creation of 4,500 jobs and skills opportunities by the end of 2021, he said.

In addition, Masagos said the key thrust of this effort is the creation of opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through its existing Open Door Programme, as well as three new programmes:

1. Place-and-Train (PnT) programmes

2. Attach-and-Train (AnT) programmes

3. Skills Development Programmes (SDP)

These efforts will help to actively build resilience in Singaporeans and enable them to bounce back from the crisis even stronger, Masagos said.

