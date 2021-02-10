Back

Photo of unused taxis due to Covid-19 pandemic deemed best of S'pore in world competition

Effects of the pandemic, captured.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 10, 2021, 02:33 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Sony's World Photography Awards 2021 has crowned Wong Chek Poh as Singapore's National Award winner.

Artists from 53 countries took part in this year's programme, and over 330,000 images from 220 territories were submitted to the competition.

On Feb. 9, the winners of the National Awards -- given to the best single images from each of the countries that participated -- were announced.

The winners were selected via the 165,000 entries submitted via the Open competition.

The winning photo from Singapore

Top image from Wong Chek Poh via worldphoto.org

Wong's photo was picked from the Landscape category of the Open competition of the awards, which saw 165,000 entries in total and was selected by the judges to be the National Award winner for Singapore.

Wong's photo, titled "Turn 1 2 3 4 5"  depicted a panoramic view of unused taxis, parked tightly together on the rooftop of a building at Sin Ming Road.

The photo highlighted the disruption to Singaporean life brought about by the pandemic.

As a National Award winner, Wong will receive digital imaging equipment from Sony.

You can see more winning entries under the National and Regional Awards here.

Top image from Wong Chek Poh via worldphoto.org

Haribo & local fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24

Cute.

February 10, 2021, 12:52 PM

WHO team says 'extremely unlikely' for Covid-19 virus to have leaked from Wuhan lab in China

They said it is likely the virus first jumped from a bat to another animal, and then to humans.

February 10, 2021, 12:06 PM

Lawyer in US appears as kitten during formal court hearing via Zoom, panics & becomes internet sensation

All court hearings should have kitten avatars.

February 10, 2021, 11:09 AM

Pasir Ris residents take breathtaking 11-minute video that documents 40 species of wildlife

Nat-geo footage.

February 10, 2021, 11:07 AM

We sat down with Jack Neo, Mark Lee & Henry Thia for 2 hours. Here's what we learnt about their friendship.

*One hour spent filming.

February 10, 2021, 10:53 AM

How to prevent prime-area HDB estates from becoming havens for the rich, explained

MS Explains: What are the existing policies that help to control property prices? Might any of them be used to achieve the government's goal of keeping prime-area HDBs inclusive & diverse?

February 10, 2021, 09:20 AM

Late Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O's final resting place next to water just like how he liked it, owner allows public visits

Gravestone ready.

February 10, 2021, 04:48 AM

M'sian national swimmer jailed 8 weeks for evading NS in S'pore to pursue US university studies

He has since completed NS but still sent to jail.

February 10, 2021, 02:11 AM

Punggol HDB flat goes big with mahjong tiles design on game room wall for 'Big Huat' feeling

Hu's house is this?

February 10, 2021, 01:02 AM

SIA cabin crew & 4 passengers test positive for Covid-19 B117 strain after UAE flight

Singapore recorded 11 cases of Covid-19 on Feb. 9.

February 09, 2021, 10:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.