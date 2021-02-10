Photo of unused taxis due to Covid-19 pandemic deemed best of S'pore in world competition

Sony's World Photography Awards 2021 has crowned Wong Chek Poh as Singapore's National Award winner.

Artists from 53 countries took part in this year's programme, and over 330,000 images from 220 territories were submitted to the competition.

On Feb. 9, the winners of the National Awards -- given to the best single images from each of the countries that participated -- were announced.

The winners were selected via the 165,000 entries submitted via the Open competition.

The winning photo from Singapore

Wong's photo was picked from the Landscape category of the Open competition of the awards, which saw 165,000 entries in total and was selected by the judges to be the National Award winner for Singapore.

Wong's photo, titled "Turn 1 2 3 4 5" depicted a panoramic view of unused taxis, parked tightly together on the rooftop of a building at Sin Ming Road.

The photo highlighted the disruption to Singaporean life brought about by the pandemic.

As a National Award winner, Wong will receive digital imaging equipment from Sony.

Top image from Wong Chek Poh via worldphoto.org