Woman in M'sia stopped by police officer allegedly told to lift her blouse & expose herself or be fined

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | Lean Jinghui | February 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

A woman in Malaysia was allegedly sexually harassed by a policeman while going through a roadblock.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the incident happened along Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13.

Told to lift her blouse or be fined

Ain Sabrina Yusof, 24, originally spoke of the encounter on Twitter. She later shared her experience in a series of Instagram stories as well. 

In both her tweets and Instagram stories, Sabrina explained that she was on her way to Shah Alam, when she was stopped at a roadblock.

The police told her to pull over so that they could run a check, as Sabrina explained that she had forgotten to bring her license at the time.

When one of the officers went to conduct the check, the other officer who remained with Sabrina allegedly started behaving questionably.

According to Sabrina, the officer asked, "Why are you dressed so sexily? Did you not wear a bra?"

He also proceeded to exchange contact numbers with her, even though she said that she was uncomfortable.

The officer then gave Sabrina his phone, and asked her to give him a missed call in front of him (so he could get her number).

Sabrina's original tweets, which have since been deleted. Image via @sabiyusof Twitter via Lobak Merah.

Reportedly, the officer had also pushed for Sabrina to lift up her blouse, at one point saying, according to the New Straits Times:

"Seriously, you're not wearing a bra? Show it to me. Lift up your shirt. If you show me, I won't issue you a summon."

Naturally, Sabrina did not agree to the officer's demands, and had instead told him to "just issue her a summon".

She explained that even if she had to pay MYR$1000 (~S$328), she would have done it.

According to Lobak Merah, Sabrina has since filed a police report for sexual harassment in Shah Alam, after the incident.

Image via @sabiyusof via Lobak Merah

The New Straits Times reported on Feb. 15 that the officer in question has been relieved of roadblock duty.

He has been temporarily transferred to the administrative division while an investigation is carried out.

Not a unique incident

Unfortunately, this incident was not the only one reported recently.

Malay Mail reported that police are also looking into a separate incident from Feb. 11, where another woman was allegedly stopped by police personnel, then harassed.

The woman, who goes by the twitter handle @nnnadzifah, had reportedly been going to buy groceries, when she was stopped by officers at a roadblock.

In her tweet, the woman said that the officer had jotted down her details, including her phone and licence plate number, during the check.

The policeman had crossed the line by messaging her on WhatsApp shortly after, saying that he wanted to "get to know her better".

New Sexual Harassment bill to be introduced

According to Malay Mail, the Malaysian government has reiterated their commitment to drafting a Sexual Harassment bill, in lieu of the recent spate of allegations.

The bill is expected to be ready in March, and tabled during the next parliamentary session.

Rina Harun, the Minister for Woman, Family & Community Development, said that the bill will address sexual harassment issues in a holistic and effective manner, and is meant to protect victims regardless of their gender.

Top image via Royal Malaysia Police Facebook 

