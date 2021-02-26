Back

Around 100 people queue up at Yishun S'pore Pools outlet as Toto Hongbao prize reaches S$9.6 million

The prize money was reduced from last year's S$12 million.

Tanya Ong | February 26, 2021, 04:59 PM

There will be a Toto Hongbao draw later today (Feb. 26).

S$9.6 million

The Group 1 prize amount has snowballed to S$9.6 million for this year as there were no winners in the previous draw on Feb. 22.

Straits Times reported that the jackpot for the Toto Hongbao draw has been reduced to S$8 million from last year's S$12 million.

A Singapore Pools spokesperson had told ST that this was done to better manage the anticipated queues at outlets.

However, despite this lower prize money, queues have been spotted across the island at Singapore Pools outlets.

Queues at Singapore Pools outlets

ST reporters noted that there were long queues at outlets in Hougang, Ang Mo Kio, Yishun and Bishan.

Most punters were also observed to be adhering to safe distancing measures. Singapore Pools staff also helped to manage crowds and remind punters to keep a safe distance from each other.

Shin Min Daily reported that over in Yishun Ave 5 Blk 102, there were already over 60 people past 8am. By 9am, there were reportedly around 100 people in the queue.

Many were seen holding their umbrellas, queuing in the sun.

This outlet is known for being particularly 'lucky', being among the outlets that has sold the winning tickets for many top prizes.

The results of the draw will be announced later at 9:30pm.

Top photo via Cheen. T/Foursquare. Photo for illustrative purposes, taken in 2019.

