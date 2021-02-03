Male teen, 16, arrested for allegedly taking photos of another male in Pasir Ris toilet

Officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have arrested a 16-year-old male for allegedly having capturing voyeuristic images of another male.

Teen allegedly involved in other similar cases of voyeurism

According to SPF, they received a report on Jan. 9 that the teenager had allegedly taken voyeuristic images of another male by purportedly placing a mobile phone at the top of the cubicle partition in a toilet at Pasir Ris Central Street 3.

The identity of the 16-year-old was established through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras.

He was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager was allegedly involved in other similar cases of voyeurism, said SPF.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under Section 377BB of the Penal Code, the offence of voyeurism carries a jail term which may extend to two years, or fine, or caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

Top images via niu niu/Unsplash & Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay