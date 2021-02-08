Tai Cheong Waterway Point & Novena outlets' egg tarts were incredibly salty on Feb. 6, 2021

Tai Cheong Bakery is known, among other things, for their incredibly tasty egg tarts.

Some reviews have called the tarts a "must try", praising their sweet, satiny taste.

Those ringing reviews might have been at the back of a few people's minds as they queued up for some delectable egg tarts.

However, for some of the customers who recently purchased their tarts, they found the taste a tad overwhelming.

Here are some comments left on the bakery's Facebook page.

Although not everyone seemed to have had the same incident that day.

Along with the comments were pictures of half-eaten tarts.

Responding to the comments, Tai Cheong's Facebook admin apologised for the incident, saying that they have reached out to these dissatisfied customers individually via direct message.

In a Feb. 8 statement responding to Mothership's queries, Tai Cheong explained why the tarts were particularly salty.

"Our pastry tart shells are made from our central kitchen and distributed to the outlets. The bakers at each outlet then freshly prepare the egg and coconut tarts. After thorough investigation, the issue was a result of human error in the central kitchen, whereby the wrong quantity of salt was added, leading to this unfortunate incident on 6 February 2021. Upon identifying the issue on the same day, the two affected outlets – Square 2 @ Novena and Waterway Point – immediately stopped the sale of tarts. We have implemented additional verification and tests during the baking process to prevent a recurrence of such incidences. We have also personally reached out to affected customers to apologise, as well as offer a full cash refund and replacement of tarts. We are deeply sorry for this unfortunate incident, and would like to reassure our customers that we remain committed to providing only the best quality products for their enjoyment."

The egg tarts Mothership brought from the Waterway Point outlet today tasted fine as well.

Image from Syahindah Ishak and Tai Cheong Facebook