S'pore welcomes Biden administration's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asean countries

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and the U.S.

Kayla Wong | February 10, 2021, 02:41 PM

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan welcomes the Biden Administration's efforts to deepen engagement of the region and strengthen cooperation with Asean and other regional partners.

Reaffirmed strong bilateral relations

In a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Vivian congratulated him on his appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release issued on the same day.

Vivian and Blinken also reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding relations between both countries, and the "strong and growing" cooperation in defence and security, as well as in trade and investment.

In addition, they agreed to collaborate closely on the global response to Covid-19 and climate change, and exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in Myanmar, MFA said.

O Canada

In an introductory video call with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau on Tuesday, Feb, 9, Vivian also welcomed Canada’s efforts in strengthening its engagement of Asean and the region.

Both Vivian and Garneau reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and a shared outlook on key issues such as the importance of multilateralism and free trade, MFA said.

They also welcomed the growing bilateral trade and economic ties following the entry into force of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which is Singapore’s first free trade agreement with Canada.

