Bus driver helps fix elderly passenger's wheelchair, checks a few times before returning to his seat

Safety first.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 25, 2021, 01:40 PM

One SBS bus captain has been lauded for his conscientious effort at maintaining passengers' safety recently.

Conscientious effort to ensure elderly passengers' safety

This driver of bus service number 154 had gotten off his seat and had appeared to help fix the wheelchair for an elderly woman when the bus came to stop at a traffic junction.

This incident happened on Feb. 20 evening, at around 9:30pm and the bus was heading towards Boon Lay.

According to the passenger who captured this scene, one Md Danny on Facebook, an elderly woman's husband had tried to solve the wheelchair problem himself prior to that.

Out of concern for the elderly couple's safety, the bus captain asked the elderly man to sit down before rendering his help.

After he managed to fix the wheelchair, the bus captain was also sighted turning back a few times to ensure the wheelchair was secured before he quickly returned to his seat.

"This bus captain deserves to be commended for going above and beyond his job scope to ensure passenger safety," Md Danny said and tagged SBS in his post.

Here's the full post:

In response, SBS reshared Md Danny's post on Feb. 22 and said:

"Well done, Bus Captain Lai Chen Chern, for being attentive to our passengers' needs. You make us beam."

Top image via screenshots of Md Danny's video

