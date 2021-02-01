Saveur S'pore's 'Valentine's At Home' set includes 2 steaks with fries, pasta & flower box for S$99++

For this Valentine's Day 2021, restaurant Saveur is offering a "Valentine's At Home" meal so you can get to the after dinner programme quicker.
The S$99++ package includes:
- 2x Ribeye steaks (250g each), sides of salad and fries
- 1 Pasta
- 2x Soft drinks
- Baby Bloom Box (a flower)
- Delivery to your home
Add on a bottle of red/white wine at an additional S$28.
The restaurant is offering a four-course meal on Feb. 14 as well, although prices for that start from S$145++/pax, without the flowers.
How to order
Pre-orders are required for the Valentine's At Home meal, and you can do so on their website here.
The pre-order period runs from now till Feb. 7, 2021.
Select your date (Feb. 10 - 21) and time slot (12:30pm - 8:30pm) before checking out.
Top image by Saveur
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.