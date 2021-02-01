Saveur S'pore's 'Valentine's At Home' set includes 2 steaks with fries, pasta & flower box for S$99++

For this Valentine's Day 2021, restaurant Saveur is offering a "Valentine's At Home" meal so you can get to the after dinner programme quicker.

The S$99++ package includes:

2x Ribeye steaks (250g each), sides of salad and fries

1 Pasta

2x Soft drinks

Baby Bloom Box (a flower)

Delivery to your home

Add on a bottle of red/white wine at an additional S$28.

The restaurant is offering a four-course meal on Feb. 14 as well, although prices for that start from S$145++/pax, without the flowers.

How to order

Pre-orders are required for the Valentine's At Home meal, and you can do so on their website here.

The pre-order period runs from now till Feb. 7, 2021.

Select your date (Feb. 10 - 21) and time slot (12:30pm - 8:30pm) before checking out.

