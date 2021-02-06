Salmon sashimi & sushi buffet at JEM from S$33.80 till end Feb. 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Shaburi & Kintan Buffet at JEM will offer a salmon sashimi and sushi buffet as part of its seasonal menu till end of Feb. 2021.
The buffet has been running since last December.
At Shaburi & Kintan Buffet, diners can opt for either Shaburi (Japanese Shabu-Shabu) or Kintan Buffet (Japanese BBQ), or a combo buffet.
The 90-minute buffet will consist of a variety of salmon dishes as well as other food items such as:
- Salmon Sashimi
- Fried Salmon Skin
- Basil Cheese Salmon Aburi Sushi Roll
- Salmon Spinach Pancake
- Salmon Cream Udon
- Signature cuts of beef, pork and chicken
- Side dishes such as karaage and kimchi
Prices
The price of the buffet will vary depending on which you choose:
Shaburi (Seasonal Salmon Shabu)
- Japanese Hotpot buffet with 30 items
- S$33.80 for lunch
- S$39.80 for dinner
- View the menu here
Kintan Buffet (Seasonal Salmon Buffet)
- Japanese BBQ buffet with 49 items
- S$37.80 for lunch
- S$47.80 for dinner
- View the menu here
Combo Buffet (Seasonal Salmon Combo)
- Japanese Hotpot & BBQ buffet with 61 items
- S$41.80 for lunch
- S$53.80 for dinner
- View the menu here
Shaburi & Kintan Buffet
Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #03-11/12 JEM, Singapore 608549
Opening hours: Lunch: 11:30pm to 5pm, daily
Dinner: 5pm to 10pm, daily
