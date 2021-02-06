Back

Salmon sashimi & sushi buffet at JEM from S$33.80 till end Feb. 2021

For salmon lovers.

Siti Hawa | February 06, 2021, 11:59 AM

Shaburi & Kintan Buffet at JEM will offer a salmon sashimi and sushi buffet as part of its seasonal menu till end of Feb. 2021.

The buffet has been running since last December.

At Shaburi & Kintan Buffet, diners can opt for either Shaburi (Japanese Shabu-Shabu) or Kintan Buffet (Japanese BBQ), or a combo buffet.

The 90-minute buffet will consist of a variety of salmon dishes as well as other food items such as:

  • Salmon Sashimi

  • Fried Salmon Skin

  • Basil Cheese Salmon Aburi Sushi Roll

  • Salmon Spinach Pancake

  • Salmon Cream Udon

  • Signature cuts of beef, pork and chicken

  • Side dishes such as karaage and kimchi

Photo via Shaburi & Kintan Buffet

Photo via Shaburi & Kintan Buffet

Photo via Shaburi & Kintan Buffet

Prices

The price of the buffet will vary depending on which you choose:

Shaburi (Seasonal Salmon Shabu)

  • Japanese Hotpot buffet with 30 items

  • S$33.80 for lunch

  •  S$39.80 for dinner

  • View the menu here

Kintan Buffet (Seasonal Salmon Buffet)

  • Japanese BBQ buffet with 49 items

  • S$37.80 for lunch

  • S$47.80 for dinner

  • View the menu here

Combo Buffet (Seasonal Salmon Combo)

  • Japanese Hotpot & BBQ buffet with 61 items

  • S$41.80 for lunch

  • S$53.80 for dinner

  • View the menu here

View the post here.

Shaburi & Kintan Buffet

Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #03-11/12 JEM, Singapore 608549

Opening hours: Lunch: 11:30pm to 5pm, daily

Dinner: 5pm to 10pm, daily

Come follow us on IG!

Top photos via Shaburi & Kintan Buffet 

