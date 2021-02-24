Back

Police did take action against M'sia truck on Lane 1 of PIE despite appearing to have ignored it

Heavy vehicles must keep left unless overtaking.

Nigel Chua | February 24, 2021, 10:04 PM

Dashcam footage of a Malaysia-registered truck travelling on the PIE in the fast lane is circulating online.

While the truck was allegedly in violation of traffic rules, a traffic police car which was at the scene appears to have ignored the situation, as it drove off without stopping the truck.

However, the police said that “summons action” was taken against the vehicle, for failing to keep left — an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

What happened

The truck is seen travelling on Lane 1 of the PIE towards Tuas behind the car which recorded the footage, before the car filters into Lane 2.

GIF via SG Road Vigilante

The truck overtakes the car, with a police car following closely behind it.

GIF via SG Road Vigilante

The police car continues behind the truck for some distance, before the truck overtakes another vehicle, and filters left into Lane 2.

The police car then overtakes on its right and continues down Lane 1, before the video cuts off.

GIF via SG Road Vigilante

Another post on SG Road Vigilante said that the vehicle had been fined.

Commenters ask why police car did not stop truck

Comments on the video questioned why the police car did not stop the truck if it was speeding, as the caption to the video claimed.

However, others suggested that the longer-than-usual clearance timing at the checkpoints — due to mandatory Covid-19 testing — could be part of why the truck driver was pressed for time.

Action taken against truck driver

In response to queries from Mothership, a police spokesperson said that a traffic police officer was conducting a routine patrol on Feb. 22 at 2:30pm, and spotted a Malaysian-registered heavy vehicle occupying the extreme right lane.

The officer and “immediately sounded his vehicle’s horn and siren to alert the driver of the heavy vehicle”.

The officer directed the truck driver to switch to the left lane, and the truck complied.

Summons action was taken against the vehicle for failing to keep left, added the spokesperson.

The police added:

“Heavy vehicles and slow-moving vehicles are reminded to keep to the left-hand side of the roads, unless overtaking. Failure to do so may constitute an offence of failing to keep left under section 5(1) of the Road Traffic Rules.”

Top image via SG Road Vigilante

