Cooperation needed for all countries to get Covid-19 vaccines, including developing ones: PM Lee

Everyone must cooperate internationally so that all countries, including developing ones, can have access to Covid-19 vaccines.

This was said by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the launch of the Global Citizen Recovery Plan for the World campaign on Feb. 24 (Singapore time).

Vaccines are a way out of crisis

In his video message during the launch, PM Lee stated that vaccines offer the world a "way out" of the crisis.

Although it is natural to "turn inwards" in times of crisis, PM Lee warned that the pandemic knows no borders.

"No country is truly safe, until all of us are safe," he added.

COVAX

PM Lee also said in his video message that Singapore is participating in the COVAX Facility and have contributed to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

COVAX is one of three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was launched in by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France in response to this pandemic.

It focuses on ensuring that people in all corners of the world will get access to Covid-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth.

Mutual recognition of vaccine certification

PM Lee also mentioned that Singapore is in discussions with interested countries regarding mutual recognition of vaccine certification.

This, he said, is a "necessary step" to resume global travel.

Here's PM Lee's full message:

"Hello. The world must be united in our response to Covid-19. In a crisis, it is natural to turn inwards. But a pandemic knows no borders. No country is truly safe, until all of us are safe. Vaccines offer us a way out of the crisis. They are now a reality. Even as each of us gears up to secure our own supplies, we must cooperate internationally so that all countries, including developing ones, have access to vaccines for their people. Singapore participates in the COVAX Facility. We have contributed to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment. We are also discussing mutual recognition of vaccine certification with interested countries. That is another necessary step towards resuming global travel. More broadly, Singapore supports the G20 High Level Independent Panel. We look forward to practical and implementable recommendations from the Panel, to finance the global health commons. By drawing the right lessons and taking the right collective actions, the world will be better prepared for future global health crises. Let us strengthen our collective response, to bring about a more inclusive and sustainable recovery for all."

