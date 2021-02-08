Old Chang Kee offers any 8 items for S$8.80 from Feb. 12 & 13

If you're planning to buy food on the first two days of Chinese New Year, you'd be glad to know that Old Chang Kee will continue to operate 46 of their outlets over the two days.

Here's a list of the outlets that will remain open from Feb. 12 and 13:

During these two days, the local snacks chain will also be holding a special promotion.

S$8.80 for eight items

On Feb. 12 and 13, customers can purchase any eight items from Old Chang Kee for just S$8.80.

This means that each item will cost S$1.10.

According to Old Chang Kee, all items will be included except for Big Fishball OnStik and Chicken Chunky Pops.

Customers can choose from a variety of items including the Curry'O, Sotong Head OnStick, Prawn Nugget and Carrot K8.

Each customer is limited to a maximum of two sets per purchase.

